No Property Tax for Jammu: JMC

Jammu Tawi, Dec 16: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Mayor Rajinder Sharma stated that there would be no property tax imposed in Jammu. He said this while chairing a General House meeting of JMC on Friday.

Mayor was replying to a question raised by the BJP Corporator Gurmeet Kour Randhawa, objecting imposition of Property Taxes in Jammu.

Soon after the announcement made by the Mayor; BJP Jammu & Kashmir (@BJP4JnK) wrote on its Social Media Twitter handle, “No Property Tax in Jammu: Mayor Replying to the question raised by BJP Corporator Smt. Gurmeet Kour Randhawa objecting imposition of Property Taxes in Jammu Mahanagar.”“Jammu Mayor Sh Rajinder Sharma said No Property Tax shall be imposed in Jammu Mahanagar,” the Tweet wrote further.

However, the Tweet was later deleted from the Twitter handle of BJP Jammu & Kashmir.