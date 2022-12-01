Musheer’s brilliance overpowers Kanhaiya, Musaif’s magnificence as Mumbai tame J&K

, Dec 1: Skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan and talented Musaif Ajaz’s superb batting display went in vain as Musheer Khan as
Musheer Khan showed stellar grit and tenacity to notch up power-packed 172 runs to guide mighty Mumbai to a 5-wicket win over
Jammu and and top the group with the victories in all the league phase matches of the ongoing U-25 State A Trophy at
Railway Ground Rajkot today.
As per the reports, J&amp;K will take on Railways in the pre-quarterfinals at Rajkot on December 4, 2022.
Earlier, batting first, J&amp;K rode on a brilliant batting display by skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan and promising Musaif Ajaz to set a big
total of 317 runs in the stipulated 50 overs. Musaif scored 88 runs off 105 balls, studded with 9 fours and 2 sixes, while Kanhaiya also
contributed 88 off just 61 balls with the help of 7 fours and one six. Both the batters showed extraordinary batting skills to notch up
big fifties. Kawal Preet Singh also made 56 runs off 73 balls including 5 boundaries, while Shivansh Sharma and Vivrant Sharma
contributed 24 and 22 runs to the total respectively.

