Musheer’s brilliance overpowers Kanhaiya, Musaif’s magnificence as Mumbai tame J&K

Jammu, Dec 1: Skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan and talented Musaif Ajaz’s superb batting display went in vain as Musheer Khan as

Musheer Khan showed stellar grit and tenacity to notch up power-packed 172 runs to guide mighty Mumbai to a 5-wicket win over

Jammu and Kashmir and top the group with the victories in all the league phase matches of the ongoing U-25 State A Trophy at

Railway Cricket Ground Rajkot today.

As per the reports, J&K will take on Railways in the pre-quarterfinals at Rajkot on December 4, 2022.

Earlier, batting first, J&K rode on a brilliant batting display by skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan and promising Musaif Ajaz to set a big

total of 317 runs in the stipulated 50 overs. Musaif scored 88 runs off 105 balls, studded with 9 fours and 2 sixes, while Kanhaiya also

contributed 88 off just 61 balls with the help of 7 fours and one six. Both the batters showed extraordinary batting skills to notch up

big fifties. Kawal Preet Singh also made 56 runs off 73 balls including 5 boundaries, while Shivansh Sharma and Vivrant Sharma

contributed 24 and 22 runs to the total respectively.