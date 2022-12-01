Medical Wing of VMCs, organizes Free Health Camp

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: In line with its philosophy of Student First, Vidyamandir Classes had organized a free Health Camp in association with

The Birla Group of Hospitals & Centre For Sight, for all of its students’ parents and their relatives.

The event was graced by its Founding members, Saurabh Kumar (Chief Academic Officer), Abhishek Sharma (Chief Business

Officer) and other distinguished members. The event was a massive success and generated a lot of interest among the students &

parents alike. Over 400 beneficiaries attended the camp which was conducted for over 8 hours with 6 specialized doctors and 12 support

staff.

The purpose of this initiative was to help the students & their parents, relatives become acquainted about the importance of overall

well-being and the role of regular health check-ups to lead an active lifestyle. The Free services which were provided included Ortho

Consultation, checking the bone mineral density, Blood Sugar Test, Dental Check-up, Blood Pressure Test, Eye Check-up & Physician

Consultation.

Vidyamandir Classes is not just restricted to providing academic excellence to its students but as a true custodian of their best

interest also takes up new social initiatives to help their students (& their parents).

Brij Mohan Bhaiya (Bade Bhaiya), IIT Delhi Alumnus & Co-Founder VMC said “At VMC, our focus since our inception has been

towards transforming students into achievers and helping them conquer the JEE, NEET & various competitive, scholastic exams.

Having said that, we unequivocally understand that as true guardians of our students we also have a pivotal role to play in making

significant contributions towards the society as a whole. Students are our greatest hope for the future and we care for their wellbeing.

For a sharp mind, undivided focus, students need to know about the importance of maintaining good health. Keeping this thought in

mind, we had organized this free Camp for our students, parents & their relatives and the turnout has been really encouraging. Our

purpose of awakening the consciousness of our students towards regular health check ups has been realized. We endeavour to

keep on organizing more such Camps for the betterment & welfare of our students & parents.”

Vidyamandir Classes, popularly known as VMC in the education corridors, is a pioneer in JEE & NEET preparation in the

Country. With an unparalleled Legacy spanning 40 glorious years, under the astute & transformational leadership of its Founders, Brij

Mohan (Bade Bhaiya), Shyam Mohan (Chhote Bhaiya), Man Mohan (Munna Bhaiya) & Sandeep Mehta (Sandeep Bhaiya), VMC has

taken giant strides in moulding the lives of thousands of JEE & NEET aspirants. That’s not all, the values they have inculcated in the

students through their winning methodologies has helped many students to become not just successful Engineers & Doctors but also

good human beings.