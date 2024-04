Srinagar: A female tourist from Mumbai passed away at a hotel in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district on Thursday.

The tourist, identified as Chetna, wife of Yogesh Trivedi (62) and a resident of Mumbai, fell unconscious at a hotel in the Pahalgam area. She was immediately transferred to PHC Pahalgam for treatment, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Meanwhile, the police have taken cognizance and initiated an investigation.