Microsoft to Revolutionize Digital Experiences with Groundbreaking AI at Build 2024

By: Northlines

Date:

The annual Microsoft Build conference is scheduled to take place next month, and the tech giant is gearing up to showcase some groundbreaking artificial intelligence capabilities set to transform digital experiences. While AI has been a major focus for Microsoft over the past few years, Build 2024 promises to elevate its role across the company's products and services to new levels.

In a highly anticipated keynote, Microsoft's new VP of AI Mustafa Suleyman will outline an ambitious vision to make AI a first-class feature everywhere within the Microsoft ecosystem. Windows users can expect enhanced intelligent tools to optimize workflow and boost productivity. The popular PowerToys utility will gain an “Advanced Paste” function leveraging on-device machine learning to format text on the fly. Deeper integration of AI assistants directly into core Windows apps is also on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Azure developers will receive updates expanding the toolkit for safely developing and scaling AI models in the cloud. Microsoft's AI safety measures will grow stronger to guide model behavior, while improved capabilities for their AI coding assistant Copilot are in store. In a big win for technical and green computing, the company will begin hosting machine learning models on energy-efficient Arm processors for both Windows and Azure infrastructures.

By delivering pervasive AI infused in all the ways people work, play and connect with , Microsoft is staking its claim as a leader empowering intelligence for the masses. The Build 2024 event promises to be the biggest showcase yet of how AI will transform computing in the coming year.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

