JAMMU, Apr 12: In partial modification of a previous directive from the District Magistrate Jammu, it has been ordered afresh that the polling teams will now make two visits, on April 21, 2024, and April 22, 2024, to assist Senior Citizens (AVSC), Persons with Disabilities (AVPD), and individuals suspected or affected by COVID-19 (AVCO) in voting through postal ballot at their residences.