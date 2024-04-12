High-Protein Snacks to Stay Energized Through the Afternoon Slump

Many of us dread the mid-afternoon slump that hits like clockwork each day. Just when motivation starts waning and eyes begin drooping, it's toughest to stay focused on tasks. But researchers say it doesn't have to be this way.

Clinical nutritionist Lovneet Batra says keeping blood sugar stable is key to overcoming afternoon fatigue. “Consuming snacks high in protein, fiber and healthy fats prevents the spikes and crashes that zap your energy,” she explains.

Lovneet recommends five snacks proven to deliver a natural energy boost without undesirable side effects:

Sprouts – Packed with filling protein and fiber, sprouts are a nutrient-dense option. The fiber aids digestion while protein supports tissue repair and metabolism.

Hard-boiled eggs – A superb source of satiating protein and healthy fats, eggs stabilize blood sugar and provide sustained release of energy over hours.

Fruit and nuts – The perfect balanced pick-me-up, this combo satisfies sweet cravings while supplying carbohydrates, protein and fats for prolonged nourishment.

Chickpea chaat – High in protein and fiber, boiled chickpeas are digested slowy for constant fuel through afternoon tasks.

Sattu drink – Made from roasted chickpea flour mixed with coconut water, this traditional beverage replenishes electrolytes and hydration to banish midday blues.

Making these nutritious snack swaps is an easy way to keep your energy levels from plummeting in the late afternoon. Combined with adequate rest, they could transform your afternoon productivity.