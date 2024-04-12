Jammu and Kashmir will get statehood, time not far for assembly elections: PM

New Delhi, Apr 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be reinstated soon, adding that Assembly elections will be held after the statehood reinstatement.



Addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur in support of BJP candidates, the PM said, “… The time is not far when Assembly Elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir will get the status of statehood. You will be able to share your dreams with your MLA and your ministers…”

He further added that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will take place in Jammu and Kashmir without the fear of terrorism, strikes, stone-pelting and cross-border firing.



“Please trust me, I will get rid of the problems plaguing Jammu and Kashmir for the last 60 years. I have fulfilled my promise as Jammu and Kashmir has completely transformed in the last 10 years,” he said.



Addressing the rally, Modi further said that he had fulfilled his promise of putting an end to the long sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and challenged the Congress and other opposition parties to bring back Article 370 of the Constitution.

Notably, the BJP-led Centre revoked Article 370 of the constitution in August 2019.



Seeking votes for BJP candidates from Udhampur and Jammu, Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore respectively, PM Modi said the upcoming election is meant to provide a strong government at the Centre that can take on the challenges facing the country head-on.

Udhampur will to polls on April 19.



PM targets Opposition leaders for eating mutton in Sawan

Addressing the rally in Udhampur, PM Modi also hit at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for allegedly eating mutton during the month of Sawan last year, claiming they don't care about the sentiments of the majority.

Without naming the two leaders, PM Modi compared them with the Mughals and accused them of attempting to “tease the people of the country”



“The people of Congress and INDI alliance do not care about the sentiments of the majority of the people of the country. They enjoy playing with the sentiments of the people. A person who has been sentenced by the court and who is on bail — they visit the house of such a criminal and enjoys cooking mutton in the month of Sawan and they make a video of it to tease the people of the country,” news agency quoted PM Modi as saying.



“The law does not stop anyone from eating anything but the intentions of these people are something else. When the Mughals attacked here, they were not satisfied until they demolished the temples. So just like Mughals, they want to tease the people of the country by showing the video in the month of Sawan,” PM said.

Notably, the PM was referring to a viral video — released in September last year — in which Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Gandhi were seen cooking mutton together.