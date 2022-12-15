Medix Global & Mpower partner to further reduce stigma around mental health

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Globally, the world is witnessing an ongoing rise in mental health issues, accelerated by the global pandemic. Medix, a global health

management company, delivering impactful responses to health needs servicing millions of customers, with a team of over 300 in-house physicians, and a

global quality accredited network of over 4,500 world-leading specialists, has entered into a strategic partnership with Mpower – an Initiative of Aditya Birla

Education Trust and leader in the mental health space in India that brings together a strong force of over 600 experienced mental health professionals,

offering world-class, scientifically proven intervention techniques impacting more than 121 million lives positively.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson of Mpower said, “Mpower has always been a pioneer in the mental health

space in India and this partnership is yet again a step forward to consolidate our position as a change-maker in the space. Mental health problems are common

in people with medical conditions, because of a complex interplay between psychological, physical and social factors thus Mental and physical health are

equally important components of overall health.

The collaboration provides holistic solutions to patients who can now opt for physical and mental health services on one platform” We hope such

collaborations mark a new chapter in the holistic healthcare management in India and provide equal importance to mental and physical health thus

encouraging further research, engagement, accessibility and wipe of stigma associated to mental health”.

“We are proud to partner with Mpower, as we see strong alignment between the two brands, who greatly impact people’s lives,” said Sigal Atzmon,

President and CEO of Medix, “Mental health is a very broad group of conditions which have a serious impact on the way they think, feel and act. We are seeing

the younger generation which is faced by increased pressures driven by various factors and often, they lack the tools to cope with these challenges in a

positive way. We aim to dissociate the stigma with mental health and encourage conversations and discussions while providing tangible and actionable tools

to overcome challenges.”