TiE Global Summit reinvigorates new energy for the entrepreneur and startup world

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: The grand finale of the TiE Global Summit 2022 saw some of the finest and power-packed segments of igniting and exchanging of ideas through

keynote speeches, fireside chats, and panel discussions on subjects of the technology climate, immersive technology in cinema, SMEs and women

entrepreneurship among others by esteemed panelists and guest speakers. A parallel highlight was the TiE University Pitch Fest Grand Finale. The TiE Global

Summit 2022 witnessed, the first-of-its kind, pioneering initiative called TGS100, aimed at recognizing 100 emerging startups and to enable them with a global

platform for exposure to investors. TGS100 will aid the startups with recognition, investors, mentors and networking by placing them in the limelight of industry

experts and visionaries globally.

Murali Bukkapatnam, Co-Chair, TiE Global Summit and Vice-Chairman, TiE Global, said at the unveiling for the TGS100 Publication, “6 months ago, we

opened the doors for emerging entrepreneurs, to be recognized on a global platform. The host chapter of Hyd sowed the seeds for TGS100 initiative – the new

alternative asset, recognizing 100 emerging startups”. Suresh Raju, Co-Chair, TiE Global Summit and President, TiE Hyderabad, added “The Structure and form of

TGS100 was designed by the tie global team in collaboration with academia. Global startups participated in the competition, ranging from agritech, gaming, web3.0

and metaverse to health, e-commerce, travel, animation to green energy, and defence”.

Renowned actor, Investor and Entrepreneur Suneil Shetty was seen in conversation about his entrepreneurial journey from movies to startups, he spoke

about the importance of having a good product and believing in your product. Yet another brilliant Keynote Speech on the opportunity in India was delivered by

Awais Ahmed, CEO, Pixxel. In a fireside on Capital Markets Driving India’s Growth this Decade, Utpal Sheth. CEO, RARE Enterprises said, “The aspiration for

every startup is to evolve being a legend but is an arduous journey. Requires a lot of sacrifice and the ability to overcome a lot of challenges. Resilience is

fundamental to that journey; aspiration is only second to it”.