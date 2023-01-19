Magisterial probe ordered in Sidhra ‘encounter’

Yogesh
Jammu Tawi, Jan 17: A magisterial probe has been ordered by
the Jammu and Kashmir government into the encounter in Sidhra
area of Jammu in December last year in which four militants were
killed.
An official said that Assistant Commissioner Jammu, Piyush
Dhotra has been appointed as an enquiry officer.
The encounter took place near a police check-point in Sidhra on
December 28, in which four militants were killed and a huge
cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.
AC Jammu Piyush Dhotra told KNO that he has been directed to
conduct a magisterial enquiry and submit the report to district
magistrate, Jammu
The probe has been ordered in accordance with the guidelines
issued by the National Human Rights Commission.
“In order to gather facts of the matter and to conduct enquiry in a
fair and transparent manner, anyone having any information can
come to the office and record his or her statement from today till
January 21”, he said.