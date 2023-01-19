Magisterial probe ordered in Sidhra ‘encounter’

Yogesh

Jammu Tawi, Jan 17: A magisterial probe has been ordered by

the Jammu and Kashmir government into the encounter in Sidhra

area of Jammu in December last year in which four militants were

killed.

An official said that Assistant Commissioner Jammu, Piyush

Dhotra has been appointed as an enquiry officer.

The encounter took place near a police check-point in Sidhra on

December 28, in which four militants were killed and a huge

cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered.

AC Jammu Piyush Dhotra told KNO that he has been directed to

conduct a magisterial enquiry and submit the report to district

magistrate, Jammu

The probe has been ordered in accordance with the guidelines

issued by the National Human Rights Commission.

“In order to gather facts of the matter and to conduct enquiry in a

fair and transparent manner, anyone having any information can

come to the office and record his or her statement from today till

January 21”, he said.