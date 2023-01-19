J&K’s health sector registers a sea change: LG Sinha Hands over Ex-gratia to families of deceased NHM employees

Jammu Tawi, Jan 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed
over an ex-gratia cheque of Rs 10 lakhs to NoKs of each
deceased National Health Mission employee.
The Lt Governor expressed his deepest gratitude to the families
and healthcare workers of National Health Mission for their
dedication and commitment to serve the people.
Paying homage to the deceased employees of NHM, the Lt
Governor said that financial aid cannot compensate for their
selfless service and sacrifice; however, it is our duty and
responsibility to ensure their family members live a life of respect
and dignity.
The spirit of selfless service, sacrifice and compassion with which
our health workers, doctors, para-medics have served the people
during Covid pandemic and vaccination drive is truly inspirational,
he observed.
Continuous efforts are being made to remove the regional
imbalance which existed earlier in the field of health care. J&K is
performing better than the national average on several
parameters. The health indicators exemplify our efforts to ensure
well being of the common citizens, he added.
Improved health infrastructure, expansive network of health &
wellness centres, substantial increase in MBBS seats, universal
health coverage, ambulance services, mobile clinics, besides
decentralization of medical facilities have ensured expansion of
health services in remote & far-flung areas, he added.
Several reforms were undertaken to implement the system of
‘Any Treatment, Anywhere, Anytime’. The ‘e-SAHAJ’ initiative
entails online appointments from doctors, and digitization of
patient's medical records. As many as 575 health facilities are
covered under this initiative, the Lt Governor said.
J&K administration is spending Rs 2 crore everyday on the
treatment of common people and 97% of our population has
insurance cover. SEHAT Golden cards have been provided to 80
lakh citizens, with 28,000 hospitals extending treatment facilities
to them across the country. Today, dialysis facilities have been
made available in all the districts. Geriatric and Pediatric wards
have been established in all district hospitals, he further added.
Sanjeev Gadkar, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K
assured every possible support of the department for the welfare
of families of the deceased employees.