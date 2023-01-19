J&K’s health sector registers a sea change: LG Sinha Hands over Ex-gratia to families of deceased NHM employees

Jammu Tawi, Jan 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed

over an ex-gratia cheque of Rs 10 lakhs to NoKs of each

deceased National Health Mission employee.

The Lt Governor expressed his deepest gratitude to the families

and healthcare workers of National Health Mission for their

dedication and commitment to serve the people.

Paying homage to the deceased employees of NHM, the Lt

Governor said that financial aid cannot compensate for their

selfless service and sacrifice; however, it is our duty and

responsibility to ensure their family members live a life of respect

and dignity.

The spirit of selfless service, sacrifice and compassion with which

our health workers, doctors, para-medics have served the people

during Covid pandemic and vaccination drive is truly inspirational,

he observed.

Continuous efforts are being made to remove the regional

imbalance which existed earlier in the field of health care. J&K is

performing better than the national average on several

parameters. The health indicators exemplify our efforts to ensure

well being of the common citizens, he added.

Improved health infrastructure, expansive network of health &

wellness centres, substantial increase in MBBS seats, universal

health coverage, ambulance services, mobile clinics, besides

decentralization of medical facilities have ensured expansion of

health services in remote & far-flung areas, he added.

Several reforms were undertaken to implement the system of

‘Any Treatment, Anywhere, Anytime’. The ‘e-SAHAJ’ initiative

entails online appointments from doctors, and digitization of

patient's medical records. As many as 575 health facilities are

covered under this initiative, the Lt Governor said.

J&K administration is spending Rs 2 crore everyday on the

treatment of common people and 97% of our population has

insurance cover. SEHAT Golden cards have been provided to 80

lakh citizens, with 28,000 hospitals extending treatment facilities

to them across the country. Today, dialysis facilities have been

made available in all the districts. Geriatric and Pediatric wards

have been established in all district hospitals, he further added.

Sanjeev Gadkar, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K

assured every possible support of the department for the welfare

of families of the deceased employees.