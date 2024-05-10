back to top
Search
EntertainmentLatest Planet of the Apes Movie Fails to revive aging Franchise with...
Entertainment

Latest Planet of the Apes Movie Fails to revive aging Franchise with Uninspired Plot

By: Northlines

Date:

The latest installment in the long-running Planet of the Apes franchise, titled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, has arrived in theaters but fails to deliver a compelling new story according to reviews. Movie critics are finding the latest chapter to be an uninspired retread of familiar ground.

Set several generations after the events of previous films, Kingdom looks at a post-human now ruled by intelligent apes. The story focuses on a young chimpanzee named Noa who must mature into a leader after his tribe is attacked. Noa embarks on a journey that exposes the fissures forming in ape society and brings him face to face with both enlightened and dangerous members of his kind.

While the visual effects capturing the ape characters are praised for their realism, most reviews note the plot hits the same predictable beats that fans have seen for decades. The film sticks closely to well-worn themes of power struggles, the dangers of propaganda, and cycles of violence between apes and the few remaining humans. With no fresh take on this dystopian future, Kingdom ultimately fails to bring anything new to the franchise according to reviewers.

Some critics did commend the movie's message about how leadership can corrupt absolute power. But most agree the dark and grim tone provides no value, dragging the two hour runtime. Fans of the classic Planet of the Apes may walk away unsatisfied with this latest installment for playing it too safe rather than taking risks to reinvigorate the series. Unless sequels can find new stories to tell, it seems this franchise may have finally run its course.

Previous article
Does Listening to Music Help or Hinder Studying? A Look at the Research
Next article
Bank of Baroda reports marginal Q4 profit growth of 2%, asset quality improves
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Ranveer Singh flaunts Rs 2 crore diamond necklace, stilettos at Mumbai event

Northlines Northlines -
Bollywood's ultimate fashionista Ranveer Singh recently made heads turn...

Chiranjeevi bonds with daughter-in-law Upasana in viral video from Padma Vibhushan event

Northlines Northlines -
Viral video captures heartwarming moment between Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi...

Veteran actor recalls fun bonding moments with charismatic co-star

Northlines Northlines -
Renowned Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty recently appeared on a...

Vijay Deverakonda announced as the lead in large scale rural action drama ‘SVC 59’

Northlines Northlines -
Vijay Deverakonda to light up big screens again with...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Bank of Baroda reports marginal Q4 profit growth of 2%, asset...

Does Listening to Music Help or Hinder Studying? A Look at...

Latest Report Reveals Employees Are Secretly Using AI And Their Jobs...