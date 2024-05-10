back to top
Search
Latest NewsEvery Inch Of PoJK Belongs To India, No Force Can Snatch It:...
Latest NewsLead News

Every Inch Of PoJK Belongs To India, No Force Can Snatch It: Amit Shah

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 10: Amit Shah on Friday slammed the Congress for “raising question mark” on Pakistan-occupied and (PoJK) and asserted that every inch of it belonged to and no force can snatch it.

“Mani Shankar Aiyar is telling us to respect Pakistan as it possesses an atomic bomb. Few days ago, INDIA alliance leader Farooq Abdullah said do not talk about PoJK as Pakistan has an atomic bomb. I want to tell the Congress and INDIA alliance that PoJK belongs to India and no force can snatch it,” Shah said at an election rally in Jharkhand's Khunti.
Hitting out at the Congress, he said, “I do not know what has happened to the Congress. A resolution was passed unanimously in Parliament that PoJK is part of India. You (Congress) are now putting a question mark on PoJK by talking about the atom bomb. BJP's stand is clear that every inch of PoJK belongs to India and it will remain with India.” Urging people to vote for the BJP, Shah said the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand was neck-deep in corruption.
“JMM-led alliance indulged in Rs 300-crore land scam, Rs 1,000-crore mining scam, Rs 1,000-crore MNREGA scam Rs 40-crore liquor scam. We will not allow JMM-led alliance to digest poor people's money,” he said.
He accused JMM and Congress of doing “vote-bank ”.
“Congress created obstacles in building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for 70 years whereas PM Modi constructed the temple in 5 years…Rahul Baba did not come to Ram Mandir consecration as he was afraid of his ‘vote bank',” he said.
“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi why the Congress failed to make any tribal President during its rule”, he said. (Agencies)

Previous article
Join Ajit, Shinde Instead Of Dying With Congress: PM Modi Tells Pawar, Uddhav
Next article
10 Self-Care Tips Every Mom Should Embrace for Health and Happiness This Mother’s Day 2024
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Firing Exchanges Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Poonch

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, May 10: Days after an attack on an...

Join Ajit, Shinde Instead Of Dying With Congress: PM Modi Tells Pawar, Uddhav

Northlines Northlines -
NANDURBAR (Maharashtra), May 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Granted Interim Relief till June 1 by Supreme Court

Northlines Northlines -
The Supreme Court has provided much-needed relief to Delhi...

Fool-Proof Security Arrangements In Place For All 3-Phases Of Kashmir Polls: IGP Kashmir

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 10: Inspector General of Kashmir V K...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Firing Exchanges Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Poonch

Bank of Baroda reports marginal Q4 profit growth of 2%, asset...

Latest Planet of the Apes Movie Fails to revive aging Franchise...