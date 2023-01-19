HoD Orthopaedics Dr. Shalinder’s demise widely mourned Pir Panchal mourns demise, condolence meetings held

Rajouri, Jan 18: A renowned Orthopedic surgeon and Head of

Department (HoD) Orthopedic in Government Medical College

(GMC) Rajouri, Dr. Shalinder Sharma passed away after

suffering a massive cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr.

Mehmood H Bajar said that HoD Orthopaedic GMC Rajouri, Dr.

Shalinder Sharma was at his home in Jawahar Nagar when he

suffered a massive cardiac arrest in the intervening night of

Tuesday-Wednesday at around 12 AM.

“He was brought to GMC's emergency room in an unconscious

condition after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. A team of

doctors from medicine, anaesthesia, surgery made all possible

efforts for over four hours, however, Dr. Shalinder lost his battle

with life at around 04:30 AM.”

Meanwhile, soon after the news about the death of Dr. Shalinder

spread, the people from the entire Pir Panchal region and other

parts of Jammu mourned his demise.

Thousands of people from all walks of life attended the last rites

and cremation of Dr. Shalinder Sharma, who included doctors,

para-medic staff, other medical practitioners, civil society

members, police and civil administration officers, former

legislators and people from different walks.

Meanwhile, people across Pir Panjal region condoled the demise

of Dr. Shalinder Sharma, terming it a big loss in the region.

“I am very sorry to hear about the demise of HoD Orthopaedics of

Govt Medical College Rajouri, Dr. Shalinder Sharma. A renowned

expert in his field, his loss will be deeply felt. May he rest in

peace & his loved ones find strength at this difficult time,” former

chief minister and NC Vice President, Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Meanwhile, Doctors and paramedical staff of Government

Medical College Rajouri held a condolence meeting in hospital

premises to mourn demise of HoD Orthopaedic GMC Rajouri, Dr.

Shalinder Sharma.

Two minutes of silence was observed by staff members of the

hospital and floral tributes were paid to Dr. Shalinder Sharma.

The Bar Association Rajouri also suspended work to mourn his

demise.

Advisor to LG R.R.Bhatnagar has termed the demise of Dr. Shalinder Singh HOD Orthopedics GMC Rajouri as a great

loss to medical fraternity. The doctor was a compassionate human being and a highly dedicated health professional.

A condolence meeting was also held in the district court complex

where a two-minute silence was observed and lawyers condoled

the demise of Dr. Sharma terming a loss to the entire Rajouri

Poonch region.