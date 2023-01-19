JK Assembly polls after review of weather, security, other states’ poll schedule: CEC

Says any place which is due for polls should get elected
Govt; delimitation process, fixing, re-arranging polling
stations, ROs, AEROs already completed
New Delhi, Jan 18: Chief Election Commissioner of (CEC) India
Rajiv Kumar Wednesday said that elections in J&K are due and
the same will be held after taking the weather, security concerns
and the schedule of other state polls into account.
Replying to a query in a press conference held in New Delhi,
CEC Kumar said that process of delimitation has been completed
in J&K. “Fixing, re-arranging polling stations, appointing ROs,
AEROs and rest of the formalities have been completed. We are
of the view that wherever these things are completed, elections
become due and they must be held,” he said.
The CEC said that elections in J&K will be held after taking
weather, security concerns, and schedule of elections in other
states into account. He, however, didn’t specify any date or
month when J&K would go to polls.
As per the final Delimitation Order, the following things came into
effect from the date to be notified by the Central Government: Out
of the 90 Assembly Constituencies in the region, 43 will be part of
Jammu region and 47 for Kashmir region keeping in view the
provisions of Section 9(1)(a) of the Delimitation Act, 2002 and
Section 60(2)(b) of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.
After consultation with Associate Members, representatives of
political parties, citizens, civil society groups, 9ACs have been
reserved for STs, out of which,6 are in Jammu region and 3 ACs
in the Valley.
There are five Parliamentary Constituencies in the region. The
Delimitation Commission has seen the Jammu & Kashmir region
as one single Union Territory. Therefore, one of the
Parliamentary Constituency has been carved out combining
Anantnag region in the Valley and Rajouri & Poonch of Jammu
region. By this reorganization each Parliamentary Constituency
will have an equal number of 18 Assembly Constituencies each.
Names of some ACs have also been changed keeping in view
the demand of local representatives.
It may be recalled that the Delimitation Commission was
constituted by the Govt. of India, in exercise of powers conferred
by Section 3 of Delimitation Act, 2002 (33 of 2002), for the
purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary
Constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The
Commission associated in its work, five members of Lok Sabha
elected from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. These Associate
Members were nominated by the Hon’ble Speaker of Lok Sabha
The Delimitation Commission was entrusted with the work of
delimiting the Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in the
UT of Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of 2011 Census and in
accordance with the provisions of Part-V of the Jammu and
Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) and the
provisions of Delimitation Act, 2002(33 of 2002).