JK Assembly polls after review of weather, security, other states’ poll schedule: CEC

Says any place which is due for polls should get elected

Govt; delimitation process, fixing, re-arranging polling

stations, ROs, AEROs already completed

New Delhi, Jan 18: Chief Election Commissioner of (CEC) India

Rajiv Kumar Wednesday said that elections in J&K are due and

the same will be held after taking the weather, security concerns

and the schedule of other state polls into account.

Replying to a query in a press conference held in New Delhi,

CEC Kumar said that process of delimitation has been completed

in J&K. “Fixing, re-arranging polling stations, appointing ROs,

AEROs and rest of the formalities have been completed. We are

of the view that wherever these things are completed, elections

become due and they must be held,” he said.

The CEC said that elections in J&K will be held after taking

weather, security concerns, and schedule of elections in other

states into account. He, however, didn’t specify any date or

month when J&K would go to polls.

As per the final Delimitation Order, the following things came into

effect from the date to be notified by the Central Government: Out

of the 90 Assembly Constituencies in the region, 43 will be part of

Jammu region and 47 for Kashmir region keeping in view the

provisions of Section 9(1)(a) of the Delimitation Act, 2002 and

Section 60(2)(b) of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

After consultation with Associate Members, representatives of

political parties, citizens, civil society groups, 9ACs have been

reserved for STs, out of which,6 are in Jammu region and 3 ACs

in the Valley.

There are five Parliamentary Constituencies in the region. The

Delimitation Commission has seen the Jammu & Kashmir region

as one single Union Territory. Therefore, one of the

Parliamentary Constituency has been carved out combining

Anantnag region in the Valley and Rajouri & Poonch of Jammu

region. By this reorganization each Parliamentary Constituency

will have an equal number of 18 Assembly Constituencies each.

Names of some ACs have also been changed keeping in view

the demand of local representatives.

It may be recalled that the Delimitation Commission was

constituted by the Govt. of India, in exercise of powers conferred

by Section 3 of Delimitation Act, 2002 (33 of 2002), for the

purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary

Constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The

Commission associated in its work, five members of Lok Sabha

elected from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. These Associate

Members were nominated by the Hon’ble Speaker of Lok Sabha

The Delimitation Commission was entrusted with the work of

delimiting the Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in the

UT of Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of 2011 Census and in

accordance with the provisions of Part-V of the Jammu and

Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) and the

provisions of Delimitation Act, 2002(33 of 2002).