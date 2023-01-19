‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to enter J&K tomorrow amid tight security

Farooq, Mahebooba, Lal Singh to participate; Foot-march to
culminate with rally in Srinagar on Jan 30
Yogesh
Jammu Tawi, Jan 18: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat
Jodo Yatra (BJY), would enter Jammu and Kashmir on January
19 as part of its final destination amid tight security measures in
the Union Territory.
Congress insiders told that a grand welcome of Rahul Gandhi’s
yatra is planned at Jammu and Kashmir’s entry gate Lakhanpur,
near Maharaja Gulab Singh’s king-size statue around 4.00 pm in
the evening, where Jammu and Kashmir’s prominent social and
political leaders including two former chief ministers, Farooq
Abdhullah and Mehaboob Mufti, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut,
Member Parliament of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are likely to
join the march.
Former Congress leader Choudhary Lal Singh, who in 2014 quit
the party when denied ticket, would also join BJY at Lakhanpur.
The flag handover ceremony will also takes place at Lakhanpur.
Gandhi, who started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on
September 7, would culminate the rally in Srinagar on January 30
after covering more than 3000 kilometers across the country.
Earlier, AICC J&K In-charge and Member Parliament Rajni Patil
informed that BJY would enter Lakhanpur’s Kathua district of J&K
from Punjab on January 19 at 4 pm.
“After the night halt at Hatli-morh Kathua, Rahul will lead the yatra
from January 20 morning and take a night halt at Chadwal.
January 21 will be the break day,” she said.
The rally will reach Jammu on January 23 and the party is
planning a big rally in the city, for which required permission is
awaited from the authorities. The yatra would remain in the
Jammu region for over a week.
She further added that the yatra would enter Kashmir from
Jawahar Tunnel on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on
January 27.
The closing of the yatra would take place at Sher-e-Kashmir
cricket stadium in Srinagar on January 30, where the party has
planned a mega rally in which senior party leadership, chief
ministers of Congress led states and heads of its allies among
like- minded social and political persons will be present.
Meanwhile, the Director General of J&K Police Dilbagh Singh has
said all security needs of the yatra will be taken care of and
security will be ensured in every district.
“Whatever security measures are needed will be put in place for
the yatra,” he said adding, “Yatra will be regulated to ensure that
people don’t face inconveniences."