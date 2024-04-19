Lok Sabha Polls | 43.11 Percent Voting Till 1 PM In Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency

JAMMU, Apr 19 : Over 22.60 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 11.00 AM in the Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency (PC) where Polling is being held today under the First Phase of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

As per office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, 28.56 % polling was recorded in 48- Inderwal AC; 31.27% in 49- Kishtwar AC; 25.21% in 50-Padder Nagseni AC; 26.34% in 51-Bhaderwah AC; 28.97% in 52-Doda AC; 25.42 % in 53-Doda West AC; 23.03% in 54-Ramban AC; 15.66% in 55-Banihal AC; 14.05% in 59-Udhampur West AC; 18.96% in 60-Udhampur East AC; 16.31% in 61-Chenani AC; 15.31% in 62-Ramnagar AC; 25.18% in 63-Bani AC; 28.51% in 64-Billawar AC; 19.21% in 65-Basohli AC; 26.62% in 66-Jasrota AC; 22.15% in 67-Kathua AC and 26.45 % in 68-Hiranagar till 11 am .