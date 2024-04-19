back to top
Lok Sabha Polls | 43.11 Percent Voting Till 1 PM In Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency
Lok Sabha Polls | 43.11 Percent Voting Till 1 PM In Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency

, Apr 19 : Over 22.60 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 11.00 AM in the Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency (PC) where Polling is being held today under the First Phase of 2024 .
As per office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, 28.56 % polling was recorded in 48- Inderwal AC; 31.27% in 49- Kishtwar AC; 25.21% in 50-Padder Nagseni AC; 26.34% in 51-Bhaderwah AC; 28.97% in 52-Doda AC; 25.42 % in 53-Doda West AC; 23.03% in 54-Ramban AC; 15.66% in 55-Banihal AC; 14.05% in 59-Udhampur West AC; 18.96% in 60-Udhampur East AC; 16.31% in 61-Chenani AC; 15.31% in 62-Ramnagar AC; 25.18% in 63-Bani AC; 28.51% in 64-Billawar AC; 19.21% in 65-Basohli AC; 26.62% in 66-Jasrota AC; 22.15% in 67-Kathua AC and 26.45 % in 68-Hiranagar till 11 am .

109 years old Sh.TIRLOK SINGH casted vote at PS THALEY, PINGER-A POLLING BOOTH (60/80-Udhampur East)
