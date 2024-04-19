Traffic On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Suspended Due To Landslide

JAMMU, Apr 19: Authorities on Friday stopped traffic movement after landslide hit Gangroo area on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The officials of Traffic Department stated that movement of vehicles was stopped after landslide hit Gangroo area on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44).

They said men and machinery have been pressed into service for road clearance and urged upon commuters to keep in touch with Traffic Control Room for further updates.

They however added that traffic movement on Kargil-Srinagar highway is plying smoothly.