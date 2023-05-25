LG visits Jhelum Riverfront

‘In coming days, Jhelum Riverfront will attract more visitors'

Srinagar, May 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday visited Jhelum Rajbagh Riverfront and spent a few memorable moments with the people.

At the Riverfront, the Lt Governor enquired about the works and directed the CEO, Srinagar Smart City to establish a visiting room and other facilities like Library and reading room for the students.

“The Jhelum Riverfront captures the grandeur of the city, the river, joy & enthusiasm of the people, and the walk along the river is rejuvenating and an experience not to be missed,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor praised the vibrant ambience and commendable work done by the Srinagar Smart City Limited.

“In the coming days, the Jhelum Riverfront will attract more visitors and provide a high quality of life for citizens. Other development works are also tapping the vast potential and vitality of Srinagar city,” he observed.

The Lt Governor also told the officials that the collective effort should be to make the city come alive and improve infrastructure for people.

“Our prime objective is to restore the historical glory of the city, create infrastructure that improves quality of living for all the citizens and to provide better and improved urban services,” the Lt Governor said.

Athar Amir Khan, Commissioner SMC and CEO Srinagar Smart City briefed the Lt Governor on the works for the development of the Jhelum Riverfront.

Pertinently, Jhelum Rajbagh Riverfront stretch, under Srinagar Smart City, has been transformed into a world-class public space with facilities like walkways, cycling, green space, free wifi, universal access and numerous activities. Hashtag art along with other artifacts have also been installed on the Riverfront.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and other senior officers accompanied the Lt Governor.