LG Sinha releases PM Modi’s inspiring book ‘ExamWarriors’

Says Modi's 34 mantras for students to overcome exam stress

Jammu Tawi, January 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released the Prime Minister Narendra

Modi’s inspiring book ‘ExamWarriors’ in Hindi, Urdu and English at Jammu.

Pertinently, in this path-breaking, bestselling book 'Exam Warriors’, the Prime Minister has outlined a

refreshing approach to exams urging everyone to celebrate the exam like a festival with enthusiasm and

gaiety.

Interacting virtually with students and teachers from across the districts, the Lt Governor said that the

34 mantras given by the Prime Minister in this book are not just to be read and memorized, but we all

should try to imbibe them in our lives so that the exam becomes an occasion of celebration and not of

stress.

This book should be constant companion of young aspirants, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor observed that Education is not merely about competition among children. Education

teaches us the ways to develop compassion and joy towards life and other human beings, he added.

The Lt Governor also spoke about ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ an annual event held every year since 2018, in

which the Prime Minister interacts with students, teachers and parents from across the country and

shares valuable tips on how to take board and entrance exams in relaxed and stress free manner.

It is a movement that is driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to bring together students,

parents, teachers and the society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child

is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully, the Lt Governor added.

The current generation is fortunate to have the National Education Policy-2020. It is the responsibility of

us all to implement it in letter and spirit, the Lt Governor said to the officers of Education Department

and the District Administrations.

The Lt Governor noted that School Education in J&K is going in the right direction with many

breakthrough initiatives of the Department like reducing the dropout ratio, increasing the enrolment

rate. We should continue to work for extending an ideal education to the students with innovative

interventions, he said.

I believe that education is the medium of mental and spiritual development for any student. Throughout

life, we keep learning something or the other and if seen in this direction, examination is just a stage,

not the destination, he added