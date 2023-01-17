IIM organizes MDP for Branch Managers of J&K Bank

JAMMU, Jan 16: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here today inaugurated the Management Development Programme (MDP) at its Transit Campus in Jammu and Srinagar Off-Campus.

It will be a five-day programme on ‘Effective Leadership for Branch Managers of J&K Bank which will culminate on January 20.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. B.S Sahay, Director IIM Jammu and Sunit Kumar, General Manager, Credit and Business Operations, J&K Bank Ltd at Jammu Transit Campus.

The programme at Srinagar Off-Campus was graced by Baldev Prakash, Managing Director and CEO, J&K Bank and Sushil Kumar Gupta, General Manager, HR, J&K Bank.

The welcome address at Jammu was given by Dr. Rashmi Ranjan Parida and Dr. Baljeet Singh while at Srinagar Off-Campus and an introductory address was given by Dr. Pankaj. K. Agarwal, Chairperson, Executive Education & Consultancy.

Speaking on the occasion at Srinagar Off Campus, Baldev Prakash, Managing Director and CEO, J&K Bank mentioned that the five-day programme is tailored to the current and emerging trends in the three broad areas of leadership, interpersonal communication and marketing and customer orientation with the aim of equipping employees of J&K Bank to gain new insights and directions in these specific domains to enable them to create more impact in their professional space.Speaking on the occasion at Jammu Transit Campus of IIM Jammu, Sunit Kumar, General Manager, Credit and Business Operations, J&K Bank mentioned that the five-day power-packed Management Development Programme will be a dynamic training programme which is sure to strengthen the leadership capabilities and enhance the managerial skills of the banking professionals of J&K Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. B.S Sahay spoke about the significance of leadership in today’s rapidly changing economic scenario.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Mahima Raina at Jammu and by Dr. Gaana J at Srinagar Campus.

The overall administration coordination of the entire programme at both centres was handled by Nadeem Younus Zargar, Administrative Officer, Executive Education and Consultancy.