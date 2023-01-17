Digital Era in J&K begins today; offline mode over & out, declares CS Mehta

Jammu Tawi, Jan 16: In an important decision, J&K has decided to go fully digital from today. This was

decided by the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta in a meeting of Committee of Secretaries (CoS)

today attended by all the Administrative Secretaries.

Dr Mehta directed Commissioner Secretary, IT to ensure that all government services are only made

available through online mode from today. He reiterated that no service shall remain offline and

applicants need not to visit any of the government offices for availing any services.

The Chief Secretary enjoined upon all the Secretaries to monitor that the services are being delivered

online in a hassle free manner.

The Chief Secretary also advised them to constitute control rooms in Administrative departments as well

as at HoD level and in the offices of Deputy Commissioners for providing support to public. He asked

them to run campaigns so that ample awareness is created among masses. He told them to conduct

awareness programmes in educational institutions and at the Panchayat level.

He stressed upon all the officers to take note of all the services provided by their respective

departments and implement these orders.

The Chief Secretary was informed that over 400 services have already been offered in online mode

across all the departments and many of them are integrated with the quality check and feedback

seeking mechanism of RAS. It was also revealed these services are also being on boarded on the digital

portal of e-UNNAT, Service Plus and Digi Locker for the ease and free access of general public.