LG meets Power Minister, seeks higher power allocation to J&K

NEW DELHI, Dec 15: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha had a meeting today with Union Minister of Power and NRE R K Singh at Delhi.

Power Secretary, Alok Kumar and other senior officials of the Ministry of Power and New & Renewable Energy were also present. Various measures required to ensure uninterrupted power supply and improve power infrastructure in the Union Territory of J&K were discussed.

The Lt Governor requested higher power allocation to J&K. Union Minister of Power and NRE R K Singh assured to examine this request and take early action.

The Lt Governor also shared the efforts of the UT Government toward building up transmission and distribution infrastructure and steps taken to reduce the AT&C losses and improving the quality and reliability of power supply to the people. Union Minister of Power assured that the Ministry will extend all possible assistance to ensure adequate availability of resources.

“Had a productive meeting with Hon’ble Union Minister of Power, RK Singh & senior officials of the Ministry of Power. Discussed various issues including demand for higher allocation of power to J&K, augmentation of transmission & distribution infrastructure & ongoing power projects,” a tweet by the Office of LG J&K said.

LG Manoj Sinha earlier paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “Humble tribute to the great unifier of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. An inspirational leader and greatest statesman, Sardar Patel will always be remembered for his invaluable contribution towards building a modern India,” the Lieutenant Governor said.