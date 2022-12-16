Wani, Bhalla, others join Bharat Jodo Yatra in R’sthan

JAMMU, Dec 15: The JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani, working president Raman Bhalla, besides senior party leaders from J&K Manmohan Singh, Rajnish Sharma, Pranav Shagotra, Jahanzaib Sirwal, Vinay Gupta, Arshad Tantrey and others today reached Jaipur to join Bharat Jodo Yatra.

JKPCC chief after becoming part of Yatra in Rajesthan along with Raman Bhalla and others said that Yatra is not only attracting the attention of the country but the whole world. “It is a big message for those countries where there is democracy,” he said.The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has touched five states so far, is not just an attempt by the Congress to connect with people and preserve the constitutional culture but has the potential to transform Indian politics, he said.

Wani criticized BJP which has so far responded to the Yatra merely with defamatory allegations that have been easy to prove false, innuendos and ridicule, ignoring the issues of high prices, joblessness and divisive politics that it has raised. But the programme, which has attracted thousands across age groups, castes, religions and economic strata, has generated curiosity and hope in civil society and prompted some to shed their negative opinion about Rahul Gandhi, he said.There seems a consensus that the real-life issues flagged by the Yatra have found resonance among the people, and the walkathon has become a subject of discussion countrywide. He said Congress has its feet on the ground. It is not just a routine Padyatra. The political context defined by division, hate and inequalities makes this a strong ideological counter to the RSS-BJP.

Bhalla said that Padyatra is a noble way to rebuild political capital and galvanise voters for the 2024 elections. It has stirred hopes well beyond the traditional support base of the Congress and highlighted the shared need to stand up to the party in power today. “It has garnered massive support in the southern states. He said the country was desperately waiting for “this kind of a constructive, positive energy” for some years. “The toxic politics and rising economic inequality created so much cynicism. The Bharat Jodo Yatra finally demolishes the perception that secularism is not central to our politics. Though it is good for the Congress, it is very important for society and the country,” he said.