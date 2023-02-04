LG Manoj Sinha Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Letter To PM Modi On Kashmiri Pandits

JAMMU, Feb 4: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that L-G Sinha had used words like “beggars” Kashmiri Pandits. Hitting out at Gandhi, Sinha said that he could not use such words, adding that if he had said it, it would have been on record.

When National News Channel asked J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha about Rahul Gandhi’s allegation against him alleging that L-G used “beggar” for Kashmiri Pandits, Sinha said, “I should not give any reaction on this. Some people come for entertainment and then go back. It would have been on record if I had made any such remark. I can say it responsibly that I cannot say ‘beggar’ to anyone.”