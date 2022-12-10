LG directs Road Safety Audit of all roads in J&K

Jammu Tawi, Dec 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday
chaired a meeting to discuss various issues related to Road
Safety, at the Civil Secretariat.
During the meeting, the Lt Governor directed the officials to
formulate robust and resilient Standard Operating Procedure
(SoPs) to examine vehicle fitness & issuance of driving licenses.
He also directed the officials for efficient implementation of
stringent deterrence, penal actions against violators.
Senior officers of Transport and Traffic departments must monitor
all aspects of Road Safety on priority and there has to be
effective coordination of all Departments in this endeavour, the Lt
Governor observed.
Carry out audit of all crash barriers. Make calendars for Traffic
Police officials and Engineers of Transport department to conduct
visits to check unauthorised roads cuts and diversions made
illegally, the Lt Governor directed the officers.
On being apprised about the installation of CCTV cameras on
National Highways by the National Highways Authority of India,
the Lt Governor asked the NHAI officials to carry out the task on
all NHs of UT within a predefined time frame.
The Lt Governor also passed explicit directions to concerned
officials for conducting safety audits of all major and internal
roads at the earliest.
The Lt Governor called for ensuring enforcement of safety laws
and generating greater awareness among all stakeholders
including drivers, transporters and youth. Involve School
Education and Higher Education Departments for spreading the
message of road safety, he added.
Divisional Commissioners were directed to take strict measures
for removal of all encroachment from Roads including hoarding
that creates barrier for safe driving.
The Lt Governor asked the Traffic Police to put a crackdown on
over-speeding and ensure regular highway patrolling. Installation
of road signage’s and speed limits boards should be given
special focus, he added.
Health department was instructed to explore the possibility of
developing trauma centres facilities, if required anywhere.