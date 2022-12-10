LG directs Road Safety Audit of all roads in J&K

Jammu Tawi, Dec 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday

chaired a meeting to discuss various issues related to Road

Safety, at the Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor directed the officials to

formulate robust and resilient Standard Operating Procedure

(SoPs) to examine vehicle fitness & issuance of driving licenses.

He also directed the officials for efficient implementation of

stringent deterrence, penal actions against violators.

Senior officers of Transport and Traffic departments must monitor

all aspects of Road Safety on priority and there has to be

effective coordination of all Departments in this endeavour, the Lt

Governor observed.

Carry out audit of all crash barriers. Make calendars for Traffic

Police officials and Engineers of Transport department to conduct

visits to check unauthorised roads cuts and diversions made

illegally, the Lt Governor directed the officers.

On being apprised about the installation of CCTV cameras on

National Highways by the National Highways Authority of India,

the Lt Governor asked the NHAI officials to carry out the task on

all NHs of UT within a predefined time frame.

The Lt Governor also passed explicit directions to concerned

officials for conducting safety audits of all major and internal

roads at the earliest.

The Lt Governor called for ensuring enforcement of safety laws

and generating greater awareness among all stakeholders

including drivers, transporters and youth. Involve School

Education and Higher Education Departments for spreading the

message of road safety, he added.

Divisional Commissioners were directed to take strict measures

for removal of all encroachment from Roads including hoarding

that creates barrier for safe driving.

The Lt Governor asked the Traffic Police to put a crackdown on

over-speeding and ensure regular highway patrolling. Installation

of road signage’s and speed limits boards should be given

special focus, he added.

Health department was instructed to explore the possibility of

developing trauma centres facilities, if required anywhere.