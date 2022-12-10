Panel to determine buffers around Dal, allied water bodies

Panel asked to complete within two months
Srinagar, Dec 09: The Jammu and Kashmir government on
Friday constituted an experts committee to determine the buffers
around Dal Lake and allied water bodies falling in the Srinagar
metropolitan region.
According to an order, issued by Secretary to the Government,
Piyush Singla, dated 19-12-2022, the government members who
have been included in the committee include Vice Chairman,
Lake Conservation & Management Authority (Member-
Convener), Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority,
Representative of Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment,
not below the rank of Conservator of Forests, Chief Town
Planner, Town Planning Organization, Kashmir and Chief
Engineer, Irrigation & Flood Control, Kashmir or his
representative having sound knowledge and understanding of
lakes and wetlands.
The Expert members include Dr. A. B. Akolkar, Former Member
Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of
Environment & Forest, Government of India, Prof. A. A.Qazmi, IIT
Roorkee, Prof. Meenakhshi Dhote, Environment Planning
Department,SPA, New Delhi, Prof. Ariti Grover, Landscape
Architecture Department, SPA, New Delhi, Prof. K. K. Pandey,
Prof. of Urban Management, Indian Institute of Public
Administration, New Delhi, Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Rather,
SKUAST, Kashmir (Floriculture & Landscape Department), Dr.
Pratab Singh, Expert in Hydrology, RMSI and Dr. Himayun Rahid,
Scientist, Department of Environment andRemote Sensing, J&K.
The committee has been tasked to comprehensively examine,
after due consultations with the stakeholders, the question of
buffers of the Dal and allied water bodies covered by the Srinagar
Master Plan 2035, from an environmental/lake ecosystem and
urban planning/design point of view for the sustainability and
conservation of these water bodies also ensuring that the gains
from the efforts over the last two decades are taken to their
logical conclusion
The committee has been asked to submit a comprehensive report
with clear and unambiguous recommendations on the extant of
the buffers around these water bodies and the permissible
activities that could be allowed in the buffer zones or in such
areas beyond the buffers as would be necessary in the interest of
the conservation of these water bodies.