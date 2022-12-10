Panel to determine buffers around Dal, allied water bodies

Panel asked to complete within two months

Srinagar, Dec 09: The Jammu and Kashmir government on

Friday constituted an experts committee to determine the buffers

around Dal Lake and allied water bodies falling in the Srinagar

metropolitan region.

According to an order, issued by Secretary to the Government,

Piyush Singla, dated 19-12-2022, the government members who

have been included in the committee include Vice Chairman,

Lake Conservation & Management Authority (Member-

Convener), Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority,

Representative of Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment,

not below the rank of Conservator of Forests, Chief Town

Planner, Town Planning Organization, Kashmir and Chief

Engineer, Irrigation & Flood Control, Kashmir or his

representative having sound knowledge and understanding of

lakes and wetlands.

The Expert members include Dr. A. B. Akolkar, Former Member

Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of

Environment & Forest, Government of India, Prof. A. A.Qazmi, IIT

Roorkee, Prof. Meenakhshi Dhote, Environment Planning

Department,SPA, New Delhi, Prof. Ariti Grover, Landscape

Architecture Department, SPA, New Delhi, Prof. K. K. Pandey,

Prof. of Urban Management, Indian Institute of Public

Administration, New Delhi, Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Rather,

SKUAST, Kashmir (Floriculture & Landscape Department), Dr.

Pratab Singh, Expert in Hydrology, RMSI and Dr. Himayun Rahid,

Scientist, Department of Environment andRemote Sensing, J&K.

The committee has been tasked to comprehensively examine,

after due consultations with the stakeholders, the question of

buffers of the Dal and allied water bodies covered by the Srinagar

Master Plan 2035, from an environmental/lake ecosystem and

urban planning/design point of view for the sustainability and

conservation of these water bodies also ensuring that the gains

from the efforts over the last two decades are taken to their

logical conclusion

The committee has been asked to submit a comprehensive report

with clear and unambiguous recommendations on the extant of

the buffers around these water bodies and the permissible

activities that could be allowed in the buffer zones or in such

areas beyond the buffers as would be necessary in the interest of

the conservation of these water bodies.