Legends League Cricket all set to start its first leg in Ranchi

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, November 17: The cricketing world is set to witness a grand reunion as legendary cricketers, Munaf Patel, Pravin Tambe, and Hashim Amla along with Andrew Leipus and Raman Raheja took center stage to kickstart the highly anticipated season of Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Saturday at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. The league will see Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals, led by Irfan Pathan, clash against the other, promising fans a nostalgic journey and a spectacular display of cricketing prowess.

Speaking on the eve of tournament, former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel said, “Legends League Cricket is one of the biggest leagues of the country. And talking about starting the league in Ranchi, only one name comes to mind, my captain, M.S. Dhoni. The stadium that also has his name on the pavilion, is definitely one of the best stadiums in the country. “

The Legends League Cricket, a six-team tournament will be played across five cities in India – Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag, and Surat and is scheduled to run from November 18 to December 9, 2023. The much-anticipated season will commence with a thrilling rematch between Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals on Saturday, a repeat of last season's final where India Capitals emerged victorious, lifting the coveted trophy.

Bhilwara Kings boast a potent lineup comprising cricketing stalwarts and emerging talents. The explosive batting duo of Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, combined with the strategic prowess of Shane Watson, adds a dynamic edge to the team. The bowling attack, featuring the likes of Ryan Sidebottom and Iqbal Abdulla, promises to keep opponents on their toes.

The India Capitals present a formidable combination of seasoned campaigners and rising stars. The team's bowling arsenal is strengthened by the presence of Pravin Tambe, the dynamic Ashley Nurse, and the experienced Fidel Edwards.

Star spinner Pravin Tambe said, “Legends League Cricket is a platform to relive the joy and passion for cricket. India Capitals is a team filled with talent, and I am honored to be part of this journey.”

Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-founder, Legends League Cricket said, “We are hoping for an exciting and scintillating season starting from November 18. We would like to take the opportunity to thank our fans for the huge response and are looking forward to packed stadiums for all the matches. The matches will be reminiscent of cricketing talent that the entire country has loved over the years.”

19 matches will be played across 22 days in what promises to be a mouth-watering tournament. After Ranchi, the action will shift to Dehradun on November 24, with the Bhilwara Kings clashing with the Gujarat Giants in what will be the sixth match of the season.

Six teams; India Capitals, Bhilwara Kings, Gujarat Giants, Manipal Tigers, Southern Super Stars, and Urbanrisers Hyderabad will be fighting their way to the coveted trophy.