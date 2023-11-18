Kashmir to host 3rd Khelo India Women’s Judo Tournament

Rehan Qayoom Mir

Srinagar, Nov 17: As part of the collaboration between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (SAI) and the Judo Federation of India, Kashmir is set to host the third edition of the Khelo India North Zone Women's Judo League and Ranking Tournament.

Scheduled to kick off on January 18, 2024, and conclude on the 21st of that month at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar, the event will showcase the talents of budding judo enthusiasts.

Anticipating the participation of around 500 girls from across North India, the tournament spans various categories, including Sub Junior, Cadet, Junior, and Senior. “Beyond the thrill of competition, the event provides a significant platform for these young athletes to demonstrate their skills and determination,” an official said.

According to a statement issued by the J&K Judo Association, the rewards for excellence go beyond the thrill of victory. Gold medalists will receive a cash prize of Rs 10,000, while silver medalists will secure Rs 7,000, and bronze medalists will take home Rs 5,000.

The association's Joint Secretary Gowhar Khan, Vice President Hamid Khan, and Kabra Altaf, a distinguished Judo player and the first female Judo coach in Jammu & Kashmir, play crucial roles behind the scenes to ensure the success of the tournament. They are committed to fostering Judo talent and empowering young women through sports in the region.

As the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium gets ready to host this thrilling competition, it not only highlights the skill of these young athletes but also emphasises the inclusivity and collaborative spirit that sports inspire, the statement reads, adding that the 3rd Khelo India North Zone Women's Judo League and Ranking Tournament promises not just a display of skill but a celebration of determination, camaraderie and the indomitable spirit of women in sports.