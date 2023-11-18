‘Ladakh Seabuckthorn’ gets GI Tag

Leh, Nov 17: The Geographical Indication Registry, operating under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, has officially granted the GI tag to the Department of Industries & Commerce, Ladakh and approved it as the Registered Proprietor for ‘Ladakh Seabuckthorn' in Class 31.

‘Ladakh Seabuckthorn' becomes the 4th product from the Union Territory to receive the coveted GI tag after Ladakh Pashmina, Ladakh Apricot (Raktsey Karpo), and Ladakhi Wood Carving. Ladakh has rapidly succeeded in obtaining GI tags for its unique products.

This accolade shows Ladakh's dedication to preserving and promoting its distinct products. ‘Ladakh Seabuckthorn' now stands among the distinguished list of GI-tagged offerings, solidifying Ladakh's reputation for producing exceptional goods with unique geographical characteristics.

The recognition also highlights the region's rich cultural and natural heritage.