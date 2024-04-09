Search
LadakhLeh Admin Lifts Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead Of ‘Border March’
Ladakh

Leh Admin Lifts Prohibitory Orders Imposed Ahead Of ‘Border March’

By: Northlines

Date:

, Apr 9: Authorities in Leh on Tuesday ordered withdrawal of prohibitory orders banning rallies imposed earlier in an apparent move to counter a march to the China border announced by Leh Apex Body (LAB).
The restrictions were being lifted as “now there is no imminent apprehension of breach of peace and public order”, according to an official order.

The order, issued by Leh District Magistrate Santosh Sukhadeve, directed for withdrawal of the restrictions under prohibitory orders with immediate effect.
The proposed border march on April 7 to Changtehang near the China border was called off by the organisers to “avoid any sort of confrontation with the law enforcement agencies” after the administration imposed prohibitory orders in this district of under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code and directed that no procession, rally or march should be taken without prior approval.
“Whereas, certain restrictions were imposed under Section 144 of CrPC (on April 5) to prevent any breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquility… the Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh, has reported that now there is no imminent apprehension of breach of peace and public order and has recommended that the restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC may be withdrawn,” read the DM's order.
Addressing a press conference in Leh on April 6, the LAB leaders, including its chairman Chering Dorjay and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, called off the border march, stating that it has already achieved its objective to create awareness among the people of the country about the plight of farmers, who are allegedly losing prime pasture land to huge industrial plants to the south and “Chinese encroachments” to the north.
The LAB, along with the Democratic Alliance (KDA), is spearheading an ongoing agitation to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
The LAB leaders said they will continue with their struggle in a peaceful manner through chain hunger strikes and protests.

