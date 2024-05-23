Leave period for Kashmiri Pandits, Jammu employees in Valley extended for Lok Sabha Polls

Srinagar, May 23: The administration has revised the leave period granted to a specific group of government workers stationed in Kashmir for the ongoing parliamentary elections. Employees belonging to the migrant Kashmiri Pandit community as well as those hailing from Jammu division, who are posted in the Valley, will now be able to avail special casual leave from May 24th to 26th.



This leave is meant to allow these employees to return to their home towns to exercise their democratic right during the Lok Sabha polls for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. The period has been rescheduled from the previously announced dates to incorporate the additional day. This decision aims to facilitate participation in the election process for public servants who were either displaced from the Valley in the past or hail from the regions currently under the constituency in question.



By extending this relaxation in norms, efforts are being made to ensure optimum voter turnout while continuing to maintain service delivery. The revision factors in logistical requirements for government workers living away from their native districts, enabling them to both fulfil official responsibilities and civic duties. A balanced approach focusing on both participation and governance is noteworthy.