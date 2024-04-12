Kohli and Rohit share light moment during intense Mumbai vs Bangalore IPL match

India's star batsmen engage in friendly banter during MI vs RCB match

In a light-hearted moment caught on camera, two of India's greatest batsmen of the current era could be seen sharing a laugh together during an intense IPL clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Virat Kohli, who was chasing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against hosts Mumbai Indians, stopped by rival captain Rohit Sharma for a friendly chat and a pat on the back during an over.

Rohit, known for his leadership of Team India as well as Mumbai Indians, greeted Kohli's gesture with a smile and a thumbs up. The visuals of camaraderie between the batting icons quickly went viral on social media platforms. It was a reminder of the strong bond shared by the prolific run-scorers who have represented their country together for over a decade.

At a recent event, Kohli had spoken fondly of his long-running association with Rohit Sharma. He reflected on the journey they have had while playing alongside each other and being stalwarts of the Indian cricket team. Kohli acknowledged Rohit's impressive growth as a cricketer as well as his inspiring leadership as the current limited-overs captain. Their respectful relationship was apparent yet again during the latest high-stakes IPL showdown in Mumbai.

The 20-over contest saw Mumbai Indians emerge victorious thanks to match-winning knocks from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. However, beyond the results, it was the heartwarming display of camaraderie between superstar players Kohli and Rohit that perhaps best encapsulated the sporting spirit of the IPL.