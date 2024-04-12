Search
Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is a ‘conspiracy to impose President’s rule in Delhi’, alleges AAP leader Atishi

By: Northlines

Date:

Chandigarh, Apr 12: AAP leader Atishi on Fridays alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to impose President's rule in Delhi, adding that imposing it would be illegal and would go against the mandate of people.

She said: “No senior IAS officer being posted in Delhi, bureaucrats have stopped attending government meetings citing MCC.”

The Delhi minister said: “Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested in a fake case and that, too, without any proof because there is a conspiracy to topple the elected government of Delhi.”

“When we see a few things from the past, it shows that there has been a well-thought conspiracy going on. No officers are being posted in Delhi, no transfer postings within Delhi, and officers have stopped attending the meetings since the elections were announced. For the last week, the LG has been writing baseless letters to MHA and the CM's personal secretary has also been removed. This all shows the conspiracy that is going on to topple the Delhi government,” she said.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

