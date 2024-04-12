Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro laptop review: Powerful performance and vibrant display make it a productivity powerhouse

Powerful performance and vibrant display make Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro a productivity powerhouse

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro promises powerful performance in a portable package with its Intel Core Ultra processor and vibrant display.

The laptop features a sleek metal design that feels sturdy yet lightweight at just 1.56kg. Its 16-inch screen delivers amazing visuals thanks to the crisp OLED panel with 2880×1800 resolution.

Under the hood, the Book4 Pro is equipped with powerful Intel components including a Core i7 chip and up to 32GB RAM. This allows it to smoothly handle demanding workloads like video editing with ease. Graphics are handled by the Intel Arc GPU, providing decent gaming performance as well.

Where the Book4 Pro truly excels is its gorgeous display. With vibrant colors, deep blacks, and a high 120Hz refresh rate, the touchscreen brings entertainment to life. Its sharpness and brightness also make it ideal for productivity.

Battery life is strong too, with the laptop lasting over 7 hours on a charge. An AI-enhanced webcam and speakers complete the work from home package.

While ecosystem integration could be tighter, apps like Quick Share make file transfers between Galaxy devices simple. Overall, the Book4 Pro delivers impressive performance and a stunning visual experience, making it a versatile choice for professionals and content creators.