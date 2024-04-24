Kiara Advani Channels “Deepika Core” with Stylish Sunglasses and Sleek Bun, Paired with a Neutral Outfit

Kiara Advani is the latest Bollywood celebrity to showcase this popular fashion trend

Celebrities may have the magnitude to feature in headlines and show up on magazine covers but we think the real showcase of power is the possibility of creating one's own trend. Not many can boast of exerting such influence but Deepika Padukone is one of those exceptions. The superstar has a beauty brand under her belt and has covered every major red carpet; from the Met Gala to the Oscars. So it was only a matter of time until she set her own fashion trend. We're terming it “Deepika core”; a segment of Mrs. Padukone's personal style that has found popularity, not only amongst her fans but also her contemporaries. Deepika's signature style highlights include a sleek silhouette of a slicked back bun, broad sunglasses and sometimes, earrings and a minimally radiant beauty look to match.

After its approval from fashionistas across online discussion boards, it's Kiara Advani who is looking to Deepika for inspiration. In her latest post on Instagram, Kiara displays an uncanny resemblance to the star. Seated on a sofa in a white strap maxi dress, Kiara is bathed in sunlight while wearing a pair of silver reflective sunglasses and gold heart-shaped dangling earrings. With her hair parted down the centre and pulled into a low bun hairstyle, a wrist of gold cuffs added the finishing touch. The comments too were in agreement with Kiara's Deepika-esque slayage. They said, “I thought it's Deepika” and “for a second I thought it's Deepika! haha love you tho kiara”.

Kiara isn't the first of Deepika's contemporaries to take a leaf out of her personal style book. Alia Bhatt, who has closely followed in Mrs. Padukone's footsteps, has often been sartorially inspired by her. Alia's off-duty style, whether it be in a co-ord set or salwar suit, has been accented by a sleek low bun that's parted at the centre with sunglasses and finished with dangling earrings.