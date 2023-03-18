Khalsa Club wins Jammu Hockey title

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

 

, Mar 17: Khalsa Club won District Jammu Hockey Championship beating Dashmesh Club 5-2 in the final played at K K Hakhu Stadium, here today. The event was organised by Hockey J&K and sponsored by J&K Council.

Member J&K Sports Council, Ranjeet Kalra was chief guest in the final while Dr Anitipal Singh (Orthopediation) and Manjeet Singh were guests of honour.

Among others present were Rajinder Singh, GS Bakshi, Ishan Sharma,Supinder Deep  Singh Baksh , Tajinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Gurjit Singh, Hardeep Singh and JP Singh.

The final officiated by technical panel including Gurjit Singh, Ishtiaq Hussain, Jagjit Singh, Balmeet Singh and  D.Singh.

SHARE
Previous articleArun Trust honours sports officials
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR