Khalsa Club wins Jammu Hockey title

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Mar 17: Khalsa Club won District Jammu Hockey Championship beating Dashmesh Club 5-2 in the final played at K K Hakhu Stadium, here today. The event was organised by Hockey J&K and sponsored by J&K Sports Council.

Member J&K Sports Council, Ranjeet Kalra was chief guest in the final while Dr Anitipal Singh (Orthopediation) and Manjeet Singh were guests of honour.

Among others present were Rajinder Singh, GS Bakshi, Ishan Sharma,Supinder Deep Singh Baksh , Tajinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Gurjit Singh, Hardeep Singh and JP Singh.

The final officiated by technical panel including Gurjit Singh, Ishtiaq Hussain, Jagjit Singh, Balmeet Singh and D.Singh.