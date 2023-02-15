Kashmiri Pandits Protest In Jammu Over Relocation, Pending Salaries; Section 144 Imposed

JAMMU: In a massive development, Kashmiri Pandit employees intensified their protest in Jammu over their safety and demanded pending salary release in view of the ‘Maha Shivratri’ festival that will be observed on February 18. These employees have been protesting for over eight months following the brutal targeted killings in the valley. Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandit (KP) employees, appointed under the Prime Minister’s employment package along with reserved category staffers, staged a massive demonstration demanding their relocation out of the valley and also the immediate release of their pending salaries.

Citing the law and order situation, the J&K police detained the protesting employees on Wednesday. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed which will prohibit the gathering of four or more people in the specified area.