JU Fencing teams leave for Khelo India University Games

NL Corresspondent

Udhampur, May 26: The University of Jammu (JU) Fencing (men and women) teams today leaft for participation in the Khelo India University Games underway at different venues of Uttar Pradesh.

The Fencing event is scheduled to take place at Lucknow from May 31 to June three. Before the departure, teams and officials interacted with the Vice Chancellor of JU, Prof. Umesh Rai in the presence of Prof. Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar; Dr. Daud Iqbal Bab, Director Sports and Physical Education; Padam Dev Singh (incharge fencing) and Harinderpal Singh.

The VC wished the teams improved performance in the prestigious event.

The Teams: MEN: Prashant Chib, Praney Singh, Gourav Thakur, Arun Kumar, Parvinder Sharma, Harsh Rajput, Shivansh Kapoor, Suryansh Sharma, Udhayveer Singh Chandel, Harsh Anand AND Ajay Singh.