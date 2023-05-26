Sports Department’s Numerous sports activities are underway across Kashmir

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar May 26: Sports activities are in full swing in District Budgam. Among one of the few prominent events organised on Friday by the Department of Youth Services & Sports at Budgam under the overall supervision of Secretary to Government Youth Services and Sports J&K and Director of the Department various sports activities for tribal people were organised under the banner of G-20 and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in various Zones of District Budgam i.e Magam,Khansahib ,Hardpanzoand Charari-sharief.

At sports Zone Khansahib the competitions for Tribal Students/Players boys and girls were organised in the various disciplines at Rayir Beeru. officials of Zone Khansahib.

Sports Zone MAGAM conducted the competition of Tribal Players in the disciplines of Tug of War,carrom,chess at Mangral Check Shunglipora Khag. Zone Hardpanzoo organised competitions of Tug of War, Kabaddi, Badminton, carrom,chess, Hopscotch for Boys/Girls Open ST CATEGORY At High School.

The Event was inaugurated by Sarpanch Ringazabal and Headmaster Arizal under the Supervision of Incharge Activity Zonal physical Education Officer Hardpanzoo. More than 200 ST CATEGORY Students participated. Zone Charari-sharief organised competitions for tribal students/Youth at two different venue MS Darwan Challyan and HS Nagbal in the discipline of tug of war, volleyball, Kabaddi, carrom and chess.

These events are being conducted on the directions of the Joint Director YS&S Kashmir Waseem Raja. DYSSO Budgam Balbir Singh has appreciated the field staff of his district for putting in efforts in engaging hundreds of people from tribal communities in games and sports. The participants enjoyed alot in taking part in different games organised by Youth Services Sports J&K

YS&S Daily Round Up

The Department of Youth Services & Sports, Jammu and Kashmir, organized a captivating Nature Walk for girls in District Bandipora as part of its Annual calendar of Sports activities. The walk took place from the Zonal Physical Education Office (ZPEO) Bandipora to the enchanting Chaternaar Forest Division. Despite the intermittent rains, approximately 80 enthusiastic students participated in the Nature Walk, eagerly exploring the rich flora and fauna of the beautiful Chaternaar region. The event aimed to foster an appreciation for nature among the young girls while providing an opportunity for them to engage with the breathtaking natural surroundings.

The Nature Walk was flagged off by Gh Mohidin Dar, ZPEO Bandipora, who emphasized the importance of such initiatives in nurturing a deep connection between the youth and their environment. He expressed his happiness at the overwhelming response and active participation of the students, highlighting the significance of environmental conservation for the future generations.

“The Department of Youth Services & Sports, J&K, remains committed to provide platforms for the holistic development of the youth, and the Nature Walk for girls in District Bandipora stands as a testament to this commitment. Such initiatives not only promote physical fitness and well-being but also instill a sense of responsibility towards environmental preservation”. Joint Director of the Department Waseem Raja said.

The Department of Youth Services & Sports, Jammu and Kashmir, under it's initiative of promoting sports and outdoor activities in Baramulla District through various events as part of its annual sports calendar. Recently, Zone Dangarpora organized an exhilarating inter-school Cross Country Run for U14/17 Boys, Zone Pattan held an Annual Road Race for Girls under 14 & 17 category, and sports Zone Sopore conducted a Cross Country Run for Boys under 14 & 17. Zone Dangarpora witnessed the participation of over 200 students from all institutions in the inter-school Cross Country Run. The event commenced at Shiva Bridge and culminated at HSS Dangerpora.

The Block Development Officer of Block Zaingeer, honored as the Chief Guest, flagged off the Cross Country Run. He encouraged the participating students to actively engage in all sports activities to maintain their physical and mental well-being.

In a similar vein, Zone Pattan organized the Annual Road Race exclusively for girls under the U14 & 17 categories. The event was inaugurated by the Chairman of Municipal Corporation Pattan, who commended the efforts of the YSS department in conducting such events, especially for girls. The Chairman expressed appreciation for the department's commitment to promoting sports and outdoor activities as a means to discover and nurture hidden talents.

Zone Sopore organized a thrilling Cross Country Run for boys under the U14 & 17 categories, with more than 150 students from across the zone participating. The run spanned from Amargah bypass to BHSS Sopore, challenging the participants' endurance and determination. The District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) Baramulla, in his message, reiterated the department's dedication to fostering and enhancing the latent potential of the youth through such events.