back to top
Search
International"Josh Hawley Claims Alejandro Mayorkas Illegally Granted Parole to Laken Riley's Killer,...
International

“Josh Hawley Claims Alejandro Mayorkas Illegally Granted Parole to Laken Riley’s Killer, Accuses Him of Dishonesty”

By: Northlines

Date:

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley alleged that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released Laken Riley's killer, Jose Antonio Ibarra

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley alleged that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released Laken Riley's killer, Jose Antonio Ibarra, citing that there was no space to hold him. Hawley appeared before the Senate on Thursday, April 18, and read parts of Ibarra's confidential immigration file. He exposed the fact that Homeland Security released Ibarra on parole.

“Now we all know that the reason he was paroled into this country is because of lack of detention capacity, which you and I both know is not a valid reason,” Hawley told Mayorkas.

‘He lied about it'

The file disclosed by the senator stated that Ibarra, who entered the US illegally in September 2022, was paroled. He appeared before immigration authorities in New York only in July 2023. When he provided his fingerprints, it was determined that he had a criminal record. In the past, he had been “charged with acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and a motor vehicle license violation,” the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement had previously said.

“He had a criminal record to start with, he's in the country on illegal grounds, you have falsely and illegally allowed him in, he commits a crime against a child, it's expunged,” Hawley said.

Hawley revealed that Ibarra applied for a permit to work in the US illegally in November. The Department of Homeland Security approved this in December, despite knowing about his criminal record.

Hawley also took to X to express his anger over the issue, writing, “Here's the truth. Mayorkas illegally paroled Laken Riley's killer into the US. He had a criminal record. He then committed a crime against a child in New York. No prosecution. In fact, HE GOT A WORK PERMIT. And then he killed Laken. Mayorkas knew *all* this. He lied about it”.

Previous article
Infosys Shares Decline Despite Posting Strong FY Results
Next article
Researchers Report Nearly Half of China’s Major Cities Are Experiencing Sinking Issues
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

FBI Director Christopher Wray Warns of Chinese Hackers Awaiting the ‘Right Moment’ to Strike US Infrastructure

Northlines Northlines -
FBI director Christopher Wray has warned that Chinese-linked hackers...

Researchers Report Nearly Half of China’s Major Cities Are Experiencing Sinking Issues

Northlines Northlines -
Overmining in China's old coal districts has led to...

Dubai Continues Drying Out from Record-Breaking Rains as Flights and Roads Slowly Reopen

Northlines Northlines -
The city of Dubai experienced record-breaking rainfall over the...

Unveiling the Jeremy Williams connection: Man receives 4 death sentences for the rape and murder of 5-year-old Georgia girl, Kamarie Holland

Northlines Northlines -
Jeremy Williams was sentenced by Russell County Circuit Court...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

FBI Director Christopher Wray Warns of Chinese Hackers Awaiting the ‘Right...

Researchers Report Nearly Half of China’s Major Cities Are Experiencing Sinking...

Infosys Shares Decline Despite Posting Strong FY Results