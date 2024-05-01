Fed Policy Meeting Brings Focus on Inflation Outlook and Potential for Rate Adjustments

As the Federal Reserve convenes this week for its latest policy meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell will give an eagerly awaited update on the central bank's approach to interest rates. After months of aggressive hikes aimed at reining in surging inflation, Powell signaled in March that rates may soon peak. However, stubbornly high price increases in recent reports have increased doubts about further cuts in 2024.

Consumer costs jumped more than expected in the first quarter, troubling Fed officials who want to see inflation return sustainably to the 2% target. Combined with ongoing wage growth and resilient consumer spending, the data argue for maintaining the current interest rate range for now. Should price pressures prove fleeting, Powell affirmed the Fed stands ready to keep rates steady. Yet if inflation fails to decelerate, policymakers may need to tighten further, at least one member suggested.

Wall Street has pulled back expectations for cuts sharply since the start of the year. Investors now foresee just one reduction versus the six dots previously on the map. Powell is likely to reiterate preventing higher inflation from taking hold depends first on holding rates, implying only a move lower once price hikes reliably soften. Absent reassurance that inflation has peaked, his remarks could reinforce hesitation over easing in the near term. Even maintaining the current “neutral” stance depends on incoming readings confirming the price surge as transitory.

The meeting also covers winding down the Fed's balance sheet, swollen through pandemic bond buys. Officials voted to slow the runoff pace in March to minimize disruption, and may opt for an even gentler approach. By gradually shrinking its positions, the central bank removes a factor holding down longer-term borrowing costs while preserving stability in financial markets. The outcome will offer crucial signals on how close policymakers see the economy to a neutral policy stance and full employment.