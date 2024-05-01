back to top
Hong Kong Experiences Nearly 10,000 Lightning Strikes as Thunderstorms Sweep Through the Region

Hong Kong Witnessed a Lightning Display as Thunderstorms Bring Heavy Rain

Thousands across Hong Kong witnessed an electrifying display in the skies overnight as the region experienced close to 10,000 lightning strikes. Data from the Hong Kong Observatory shows that from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, a total of 9,437 cloud-to-ground lightning flashes were recorded.

The lightning activity was concentrated in two main areas. The New Territories East region received the brunt with the most strikes. The second hardest hit locale was Hong Kong Island where the frequent bolt illuminations lit up the night sky and reflected brightly off towering buildings across the skyline.

Residents are accustomed to warmer and more humid conditions in April as the area transitions into monsoon season. However, this week brought lightning displays and rainfall amounts beyond what is typical. On Tuesday night in particular, close to 6,000 lightning strikes bombarded Hong Kong within just one hour between 9-10pm. The torrential downpour that accompanied the thunderstorms caused delays at the airport and strong winds whipped through outdoor events.

Forecasters say the unsettled will persist into Thursday with additional showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. A fireworks celebration planned for Wednesday evening to ring in the May holidays had to be postponed. The inclement conditions were not the ideal welcome for the influx of mainland Chinese tourists expected to travel to Hong Kong during the Golden Week period starting this weekend.

While the electrical storm show put on a dazzling visual performance, it served as a reminder of the power of nature. Residents are advised to stay indoors when thunder roars and remember safety precautions if outdoors when storms roll through the region in the coming days.

