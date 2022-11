J&K Softball teams leave for AP

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 22: Jammu and Kashmir Softball team today left for participation in the 35th Sub-Junior National Softball championship

to be held at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh from November 25 to November 29.

The 38-member contingent, including 16 girls and six officials flagged off by general secretary of the Association, Waseem Raja Khan.

The teams are companied by the officials, Padam Dev Singh Harvinder Singh and Sudhir Singh.

The Teams:

BOYS: Abhinandan Slathia, Aryaveer, Slathia, Vinay Pratab, Saksham Jamwal, Suryansh Slathia, Adhvik Slathia, Rajeshver

Slathia, Sahil Sharma, Rudhar Pratab Singh, Udhay Pratab, Yashvardhan Singh, Jai Jamwal, Smaksh Jamwal, Sheikh Mauz, Mohd

Salman and Mohd Roman Bhat.

GIRLS: Kajal Slathia, Janvi Slathia, Divyanshi Singh, Suhana Saliathia, Maryam Parvaiz, Anisvi Kerni, Alina Rajput, Sarika Salathia,

Manyita Tack, Aaradhya, Shavi Pajgotra, Aanika Gupta, Ridhima Mahajan, Muskan Devi, Shreeya Jamwal, Anadhika Jamwal.