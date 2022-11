West Indies’ skipper Pooran steps down

Agencies

‘I remain ambitious and still view the captaincy of West Indies cricket as an honour that is bestowed upon you’ West Indies’ Nicholas

Pooran is stepping down as the white ball captaincy following their disappointing Twenty20 World Cup exit in Australia, Cricket West

Indies said on Monday.

The twice champions made their earliest exit since the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, failing to reach the Super 12

phase after insipid qualifying losses to Ireland and Scotland.

“By stepping down now as the West Indies white ball captain, I believe it is in the best interests of the team and for me

personally, as I need to concentrate on what I can deliver to the side as a player,” Pooran said. “This is not me giving up. I remain

ambitious and still view the captaincy of West Indies cricket as an honour that is bestowed upon you.”

West Indies have named a three-person panel to review the Caribbeans’ flop, with little time to rebuild before they co-host

the next T20 World Cup in 2024 with the United States. “The T20 World Cup is something that must not define us and I will

readily get involved in the upcoming reviews,” said Pooran.

“And whilst it will be several months until we reconvene as a squad, I want to give CWI plenty of time to prepare for

the matches against South Africa in March and beyond,” he added.