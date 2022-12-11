J&K registers good growth of GST collection for month of November 2022

SRINAGAR, Dec 10: Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 12 percent growth in GST revenue collection for the month of November, 2022 compared to the same month last year, against the National average of 8%, as per the figures released by the Union Ministry of Finance.

Speaking about this development, Additional Commissioner State Taxes Department Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool, stated that Kashmir Division has achieved a growth of 18.32% in GST collections and the uptick in the tax collection is due to tax collection made on sales within the UT of J&K as well as due to the import purchase into J&K from the rest of the country.





He further added that the reasons for the buoyancy in the GST collection are the several measures taken up by the government, the e- infrastructure in place and usage of the data analytics besides the compliance by the taxpayers.