J&K integrates all 17 functional Mandis on eNAM, raises eNAM trade to over Rs 300 Cr this year

Srinagar, Nov 23: The Department of Horticulture Planning and Marketing in collaboration with Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA), today organized an outreach programme for Warehousing Registration and integration of CA stores with eNAM portal at SKICC, Srinagar. Chairman WDRA, T K Manoj Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Kumar informed that WDRA was constituted in 2010 under the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Act, 2007 with a mission to regulate and ensure implementation of provisions of the Act for development and regulation of warehouses, regulations of negotiability of warehouse receipts and promote orderly growth of warehousing business in the country.

He explained the advantages of registration of warehouses and emphasized that the e-NWR issued by WDRA registered warehouse shall act as a prime tool of trade and loan. He also elaborated the process of generation of e-NWR which is a potent instrument for securing credit. He announced waiver of registration fee till 25th Oct 2025, besides emphasizing that PACS in J&K can take due benefit for registration from WDRA.

Sharing the perspective, Director Horticulture Planning and Marketing, Vikas Sharma, in his address, informed that the meet was organized with the twin objective of raising awareness on registration of warehouses under Warehousing (Development & Regulation) Act and bringing CA Stores in the fold of eNAM for giving maximum returns to the farmers for their produce.

National Agriculture Market (eNAM) is a pan-India electronic trading portal which networks the existing APMC mandis to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities. He shared that a similar event was organized in August in Jammu.

It was informed on the occasion that J&K has now integrated all 17 functional mandis on eNAM. The Department is keen to facilitate registration of CA stores in J&K with WDRA, paving way for their integration on e-NAM Portal. The Department has recently provided for declaration of CA stores as sub-yards of Mandis for carrying out e-NAM Trade to facilitate the farmers to reap maximum returns for their produce. From only 89 lakh eNAM trade till 2021-22, J&K up scaled it to 32 crore last year and during this year, it has raised manifolds to over 300 crore.

H.K. Dabas, Under Secretary, WDRA and B.P. Yadav, AD, WDRA made presentations on Warehousing Act/Rules and detailed the Registration Process, e-NWR, scientific storage practices, assaying procedures etc. The eNAM and SFAC teams made the participants aware about the procedure for integration of warehouses and CA stores on eNAM and welcomed the initiative of the Horticulture (P&M) Department and WDRA in this regard.

The event was participated, among others by, G.R. Mir, Director Horticulture Kashmir, R.A.Wani, Special Secretary, Imam Din MD, JKHPMC, Khalid Majeed, Director I&C Kashmir, Mohammad Iqbal Choudhary, Director Agriculture Kashmir, CGM NABARD, Shahid Kamili, President, FCIK, Vicky Shah, Chairman, PHDCCI, representatives of KCCI, various stakeholders including officers of Horticulture (P&M) Department, DMI, NABARD, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, FCI, Industries and Commerce, SIDCO, SICOP, Cooperatives, SKUAST, banks. Besides, CA stores owners, owners of warehouses, farmers, and Presidents of major fruit Mandis also attended the event.