JK High Court reconstitutes Judges’ Committees

Jammu Tawi, Nov 10: The Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey on Thursday reconstituted the

existing judges committee of High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

The order read that the Building Infrastructure committee for High Court shall comprise of

Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Sanjay Dhar.

The committee has been tasked to look into all matters pertaining to infrastructure in the High

Court including approval of Building Plans of Court accommodation and Residential

accommodation of Judges as well as maintenance and allotment change of residential

accommodation of High Court Staff.

In addition, Chief Secretary of the J&K and the Secretaries of Finance Department, Public

Works and Law shall be co-opted as Members of the Committee to closely monitor the timely

completion of projects and to facilitate a proper coordination between the officials at the district

level and the decision making authorities of the UT Government, the order reads.

Committee for allotment of chambers to advocates and disciplinary committee under Advocates

Act shall comprise of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Mohan Lal for

Jammu wing and Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Mohd. Akram

Chowdhary for Srinagar wing, the order reads further.

To monitor disposal of matters under Right to Information Act, the committee comprises of

Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani while High Court Legal Services Committee

comprises of Justice Sindhu Sharma, D.C.Raina Advocate General, M.I.Qadri Senior Advocate,

Sunil Sethi Senior Advocate, Seema Khajuria Senior Advocate, Keshav Chopra Social

Worker, Asifa Padroo AAG and Secretary High Court Legal Services Committee ( ex-Officio

Member), the order said.

The governing committee for Judicial Academy shall comprise of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice

Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Javed Iqbal Wan and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal.

“The Chief Justice may assign, any matter not covered by the subject matters assigned to a

Committee, to any existing Committee or constitute a special Committee for the purpose,” the

order added.