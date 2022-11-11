Leh Council passes resolution seeking constitutional safeguard for locals’ rights

Northlines News Desk

Leh (Ladakh), November 9:

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, in a special session

held Wednesday passed a resolution demanding constitutional safeguard for the Union

Territory of Ladakh.

The 30-member Council held the session under the chairmanship of Chief Executive

Councillor Tashi Gyalson here, the session was attended by BJP councillors besides

Leader of Opposition Tsering Namgyal and other Congress members in the House..

“An elaborate discussion took place on the two resolutions. The first resolution was

moved by Executive Councillor for Agriculture, Stanzin Chosphel, stating that there was

a need for a constitutional safeguard for Ladakh under a suitable provision as per the

aspiration of the Ladakh people. The second one was moved by Tsering Namgyal,

seeking constitutional safeguard on the lines of the Sixth Schedule,” a spokesperson of

the LAHDC said.

The spokesperson said that after a detailed discussion, the House passed the

resolution moved by Stanzin Chosphel, thus seeking the Central Government’s

intervention in fulfilling the aspirations of the Ladakh people with the need for having

safeguard for the protection of land, employment, socio-economy, culture, environment

and trade.

“Every member of the House has shown concern on the need for having a proper

safeguard protecting the interest of the people of Ladakh in every sector,” he said,

hoping that the Union Government would surely take a suitable decision in the interest

of the people of Ladakh in this regard.

The resolution seeks safeguard for the protection of land, employment, socio-economy,

culture, environment and trade in Ladakh for the local people.